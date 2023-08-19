2 euros for cutting a sandwich: How tourists are being ripped off in Italy

The summer of 2023 is tarnishing Italy's idyllic charm as a wave of ridiculous rip-offs targeted at both foreign tourists and locals have taken place in multiple cafes and restaurants, outraging tourists.
From a baffling 2 euros ($2.20) charge to halve a sandwich by Lake Como, to 2 euros to warm a baby's bottle in Ostia, Italy's hospitality landscape has taken an unfortunate hit.
Visitors recount instances of stupendous prices, such as a pair of tourists charged a staggering 60 euros ($65) for a modest order of two coffees and two small bottles of water at a Sardinian hotel. One tourist said they were asked for 2 euros when they asked the restaurant to cut their sandwich in half.
Another tourist said that they were surprised to see an extra 2 euros in their bill for an extra empty plate they asked for while having a meal.
Italy has witnessed a notable 130% surge in prices across tourist hotspots in the last year, as reported by the consumer protection group Consumerism No Profit.
The issue is not limited to restaurants; even sun-soaked beaches have fallen victim to price exploitation. Beachfront facilities demanding triple-digit fees for the mere pleasure of renting sunbeds and umbrellas have baffled tourists.
Despite the disheartening headlines and a reduction in local travel, Italy's tourism landscape is not without its successes. Luxury tourism has experienced a boom, with a record-breaking 11.7 million travellers opting for five-star accommodations.
As the luxury sector thrives, concerns arise about the potential impact of over-tourism on mid-range travel costs. Italy's tourism minister, Daniela Santanche, considers this summer a pivotal juncture in the nation's post-pandemic recovery.
While marred by price controversies, the summer of 2023 marks a shift towards a revitalized travel industry, embarking on a new era of unrestricted exploration and discovery. The challenges faced this year could pave the way for a more transparent, equitable, and memorable travel experience in Italy's future.
Vivek Ramaswamy was born to Indian parents who immigrated to the US from Kerala
Students turned down by their first-choice universities to compete for 30,000 clearing courses
The drone was shot down by a Russian air defence team as its debris fell on the city's Expo Centre
"The government's objective is clear: to deny President Trump a fair ability to prepare for trial", say Trump's...
He says agency's protocol to warn of brushfires had been to alerts via text messages, TV or radio
Dog sitter had no choice but to jump into waters of Lahaina to save them but he did not jump in with her, post read