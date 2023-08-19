2 euros for cutting a sandwich: How tourists are being ripped off in Italy

A representational image of a sandwich.—The News/file

The summer of 2023 is tarnishing Italy's idyllic charm as a wave of ridiculous rip-offs targeted at both foreign tourists and locals have taken place in multiple cafes and restaurants, outraging tourists.

From a baffling 2 euros ($2.20) charge to halve a sandwich by Lake Como, to 2 euros to warm a baby's bottle in Ostia, Italy's hospitality landscape has taken an unfortunate hit.

Visitors recount instances of stupendous prices, such as a pair of tourists charged a staggering 60 euros ($65) for a modest order of two coffees and two small bottles of water at a Sardinian hotel. One tourist said they were asked for 2 euros when they asked the restaurant to cut their sandwich in half.

Another tourist said that they were surprised to see an extra 2 euros in their bill for an extra empty plate they asked for while having a meal.

Italy has witnessed a notable 130% surge in prices across tourist hotspots in the last year, as reported by the consumer protection group Consumerism No Profit.

The issue is not limited to restaurants; even sun-soaked beaches have fallen victim to price exploitation. Beachfront facilities demanding triple-digit fees for the mere pleasure of renting sunbeds and umbrellas have baffled tourists.

Despite the disheartening headlines and a reduction in local travel, Italy's tourism landscape is not without its successes. Luxury tourism has experienced a boom, with a record-breaking 11.7 million travellers opting for five-star accommodations.

As the luxury sector thrives, concerns arise about the potential impact of over-tourism on mid-range travel costs. Italy's tourism minister, Daniela Santanche, considers this summer a pivotal juncture in the nation's post-pandemic recovery.

While marred by price controversies, the summer of 2023 marks a shift towards a revitalized travel industry, embarking on a new era of unrestricted exploration and discovery. The challenges faced this year could pave the way for a more transparent, equitable, and memorable travel experience in Italy's future.