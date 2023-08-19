Charlize Theron breaks her silence on plastic surgery speculations

Charlize Theron has recently broken her silence on plastic surgery speculations, saying that her face is “ageing”.



In a new interview with Allure magazine, the Hancock star reflected on cosmetic surgery, while lashing out at netizens who trolled her over her appearance.

“My face is changing. And I love that my face is changing and ageing,” said the 48-year-old.

Theron clapped back at trolls, stating, “People think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, I’m just ageing! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.’”

The Young Adult actress clarified that she doesn’t want to shame anyone who has gone under the knife. As a matter of fact, she urged people to be “empathetic to every woman’s ageing journey.

Elsewhere in the interview, Theron also addressed society’s double standard of ageing between men and women.

“I’ve always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers,” mentioned the Bombshell actress.

“I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them,” noted Theron.

Theron’s fans praised the actress over her response and some of them took to X, known as Twitter, with one commented, “Does she even realise she is an absolute icon in all stages of her life?”

“You still look gorgeous to me,” wrote another user.

Meanwhile, Theron revealed that she had been cautious in selecting roles for her because of “bodily changes” due to ageing.

“I wish I had my 25-year-old body that I can just throw against the wall and not even hurt tomorrow. Now, if I don’t work out for three days and I go back to the gym, I can’t walk,” added the actress.