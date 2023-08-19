Meghan Markle addresses missing engagement ring amid Prince Harry split rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged in 2017

Meghan Markle’s spotted without her only connection to the Royal Family left the internet and beyond anticipating her marital woes with Prince Harry.

In the latest photo of the Duchess of Sussex enjoying a lunch date with her girlfriends Kadi Lee and Cleo Wade, eagle-eyed fans noticed her ring finger was missing a three-stone diamond ring and in lieu rested a plain gold band.

Speaking to Page Six, a source refuted rumors about the demise of her marriage, revealing Markle’s sparkler is simply “being fixed.”

The Invictus Games founder proposed to the Suits alum with a massive engagement ring, comprising just the right amount of royalty and sentiment.

The three-stone design featured one diamond from Botswana and the other two stones from the Prince’s late mother Princess Diana’s collection.

During a post-engagement interview in 2017, the Duke of Sussex dished on the significance of the jewelry, explaining, “The ring is yellow gold because that’s [her] favorite, and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this — on this crazy journey together.”

Markle on her part, described the rock as “incredible,” enthusing about her husband’s “thoughtfulness” over the inclusion of Diana’s stones in order to ensure “she’s a part of this with us.”