Sunflower farm appeals against nude photography trend

An image of sunflowers from the Stoke Fruit Farm — AFP/Files

Stoke Fruit Farm, located on Hayling Island off England's southern coast, has taken to social media to make an unconventional appeal to visitors: please abstain from posing naked for photos in their sunflower fields.

The owners of the farm, siblings Sam Wilson and Nette Petley, noticed an increasing trend of individuals shedding their clothes to capture photos among the sunflowers. In a recent Facebook post, the farm administration emphasized, "We are a family area, and please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers! We are having an increase of reports of naked photography taking place, and this must not happen during our public sessions, please!"

Covering an extensive 350-acre expanse, Stoke Fruit Farm, established by the siblings' grandfather, cultivates a variety of crops, including wheat, peas, potatoes, pumpkins, squash, sweetcorn, hay, and sunflowers.

Sam Wilson shared with CNN that there had been approximately six incidents of nude photography since the sunflower field was opened to visitors at the close of the previous month. In response to this behaviour, the farm decided to place signs around the premises to address the issue, especially after a few children were exposed to the incidents.

"We are a really free and happy farm, but we just can’t have nudity in public view," Wilson emphasised. His sister, Nette Petley, added, "While it’s a really happy and fun place that gives you an empowering feeling, it's important to consider the people around and show respect."

The sunflowers were initially planted by Wilson and his then-fiancée near the church where they got married six years ago. Although the flowers didn't bloom in time for their wedding, the couple decided to set up an honesty box for visitors to pick the flowers while they were away on their honeymoon.

The farm's unexpected popularity led to the sunflower attraction expanding over time, now inviting paying visitors to explore an expansive area of around 50 acres, adorned with two million sunflowers, according to Wilson.