Here's how Britney Spears feels about divorce from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is getting by her impending divorce from Sam Asghari just fine.

According to reports, the Toxic singer is still “in great spirits despite everything going on,” a source told People Friday a day after Asghari filed for divorce from Spears.

Noting that the separation is “never an easy thing to go through,” Spears is “remaining positive” and “focusing on the future.”

Asghari filed a divorce from Spears on Thursday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for ending the relationship.

The court documents revealed they had been separated since last month.

Speaking to the outlet, the insider explained the pop star has busied herself with a string of projects, including the release of her upcoming memoir.

She is also keen on making more music following the success of her latest collaboration with Will.i.am on a single, Mind Your Business, released last month.

“[Britney] focused on her book release, has an upcoming writers’ camp and is getting songs from some big artists,” says the source. “Ideally she would love to do a new record soon, and maybe a powerful song for the book’s release.”

Besides music, Spears has a tell-all book, The Woman in Me, set for release Oct. 24.