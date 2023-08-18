‘Crimson Hearts Collide’: Hallmark Media launches first-ever scripted podcast

Crimson Hearts Collide, a new original podcast series from Hallmark Media and part of the company's Mahogany content initiative, marks the company's entry into the narrative podcast market.



The first two episodes of the AYR Media-produced podcast will be released on August 24. Thereafter, fresh episodes will be released every Thursday and made accessible wherever podcasts are found.

The protagonist of Crimson Hearts Collide is Sonora Williams, a renowned attorney in New York City who is as motivated as they come.

One day, she gets a letter in the mail that completely alters her life: Sonora received a farm in Alabama as a legacy from her recently deceased uncle.

She was informed she had no relatives when she was growing up in foster care, which left her wondering: If he knew about her, why didn't he come for her? Sonora must journey to Alabama to meet the people who administer the farm in order to find the answers she needs, including the dashing cowboy Zeke Summers, who catches her eye right away.

Produced in collaboration with Aliza Rosen's AYR Media, the cast features Malinda Williams (Soul Food), Amanda Seales (Insecure), and Keith D. Robinson (Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday).

Mahogany, a legacy brand of Hallmark and a card line with a history of more than 30 years that was transformed into a media entertainment venture last year, offers storytelling that "exemplifies family, community, connection, and positivity through the lens of Black culture," in Hallmark's words.

“I’m thrilled for fans to experience the heart of our powerful Hallmark storytelling in this new, accessible and rapidly growing medium,” said Hallmark Media’s SVP, Programming Development, Toni Judkins.

“Listeners will fall in love with the enchanting story of Crimson Hearts Collide, which is sure to invite more people into the passionate, vibrant world of Mahogany programming.“