Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Colombian capital

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale, jolted Bogota, the capital of Colombia, leading to the activation of sirens and causing momentary panic among the populace.
According to reports from the country's geological services, the earthquake struck at 12:04 pm (1704 GMT), prompting swift reactions across the city.
The epicentre of this powerful quake was pinpointed in El Calvario, situated at the heart of the nation. This seismic activity was soon succeeded by a 5.9-magnitude aftershock, as conveyed by the agency through social media.
