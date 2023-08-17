Changing this habit can save you from early dementia, doctor says

In a study, the largest indicator of cognitive decline in the subjects was “delayed recall,” which is widely considered an early predictor of dementia. — AFP/Files

Dementia has a profound impact on nearly one million individuals in the UK and unfortunately, a definitive cure remains elusive, but there are measures you can adopt to mitigate the risk of developing this memory-depleting condition.

Dementia, often exemplified by severe cognitive decline, is frequently linked to Alzheimer's disease, which stands as the prevailing cause.

Given the extended lifespan of individuals today, the prevalence of dementia is on the rise. However, Dr Michael Mosley proposes that a single daily habit could play a pivotal role in its prevention.

Speaking on a parenting platform, this health advocate, recognized for endorsing the Fast 800 diet for weight loss, pinpointed smoking as the habit in question. He explained, "There are diverse forms of dementia, yet broadly, practices that benefit your heart also prove advantageous for your brain. This entails refraining from smoking, incorporating oily fish into your diet, and engaging in regular exercise."

A comprehensive study conducted by The Lancet revealed that quitting smoking can notably diminish the risk of dementia and alleviate its symptoms. The study unveiled a 30% higher likelihood of dementia development and a 40% elevated chance of Alzheimer's affliction among smokers.

Medical professionals have correlated prevalent forms of dementia with cardiovascular and circulatory complications stemming from smoking.

The Alzheimer's Society underscores, "Toxins present in cigarette smoke lead to cellular inflammation and stress, both of which have been associated with the onset of Alzheimer's disease."

In addition to forsaking nicotine, Dr Mosley advocates increased physical activity, which yields manifold benefits for the brain, including diminished memory impairment. He espouses, "Not merely brisk walks or cycling, but also resistance exercises like push-ups and squats."

Yet, this expert further urges individuals to adopt stimulating hobbies that exercise the mind. He emphasizes, "Another critical factor is to consistently challenge yourself intellectually. This extends beyond conventional crossword puzzles and Sudoku, encompassing pursuits such as learning a new language, taking up dance, or engaging in painting."

These insights follow closely on the heels of revelations by health specialists that dementia can manifest in younger individuals. Astonishingly, statistics indicate that nearly 3.9 million individuals aged 30 to 64 worldwide grapple with early-onset Alzheimer's. In rare instances, symptoms may even manifest as early as 30 years of age, as Professor Mark Dallas from the University of Reading's neuroscience department has indicated.

Defining dementia and its effects:

Dementia constitutes a syndrome marked by an ongoing decline in brain function. The causes and varieties are manifold, often causing confusion with Alzheimer's disease.

Notably, Alzheimer's is a specific type of dementia, alongside vascular dementia, which collectively accounts for the majority of cases. Common symptoms of dementia are:

Memory loss

Reduced cognitive processing speed

Impaired mental acuity and agility

Language challenges, such as misusing words or struggling with speech

Comprehension difficulties

Impaired judgment

Mood fluctuations

Motor skills deterioration

Challenges in daily activities

Individuals with dementia might also:

Lose enthusiasm for customary pursuits

Encounter difficulties in managing behaviour and emotions

Struggle in social contexts

Undergo personality alterations

Experience diminished empathy

Encounter hallucinations and auditory hallucinations

Face planning and organizational challenges

Strive to sustain independence

The research underscores that over 944,000 individuals in the UK contend with dementia, and this number is steadily rising due to prolonged lifespans.

Researchers have developed tests with the potential to detect dementia nearly a decade before clinical symptoms manifest.

Experts from Cambridge University propose these straightforward tests for early screening and intervention. Both tests rely on subtle distinctions that could otherwise go unnoticed.

It is natural for stress, fatigue, specific ailments, and medications to impact memory, yet if you find yourself becoming increasingly forgetful, particularly if you are over 65, consulting a medical professional is advised.