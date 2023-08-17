Farhan Akhtar talks about female lead in 'Don 3' alongside Ranveer Singh

'Don 3' is expected to release in 2025

Director Don 3, Farhan Akhtar, has finally spoken up about the leading lady in the film opposite Ranveer Singh.

Akhtar did not spill out any names, rather he just said that the work is in progress, and he does not want to say anything until it gets confirmed.

While talking to BBC Asian Network, the Dil Chahta Hai director added: "Well it’s all work in progress. I don’t wanna get ahead of myself and say something that I may have to take back for any other reason but as and when it happens, you’ll know."

Previously, reports emerged that Kiara Advani might be selected to play the lead role in Don 3 after she was spotted at the Excel entertainment office.

Reportedly, she has given a verbal nod to the script. However, reports also suggested that Kiara will not be reprising the role of Roma which has been played by Priyanka Chopra in the previous films.

Meanwhile, Akhtar also spoke about the differences that Ranveer's Don will have from the previous Dons.

He stated: "We have a script, screenplay, everything in place. There’s gonna be action, thrill, and of course kind of a thriller story but I think the larger enjoyment factor for the audience is that they're gonna want to see what Ranveer does with the part. That’s something we are really focused on to try and find the right kind of tonality for him."

Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment has planned on releasing Don 3 somewhere in 2025, reports Pinkvilla.