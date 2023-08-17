Britney Spears hires finest lawyers after Sam Asghari files for divorce

Britney Spears hires the finest lawyers after Sam Asghari files for divorce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have separated after 14 months of marriage due to “irreconcilable differences,” as the model filed for divorce and the pop queen has hired herself a dream team of Hollywood attorneys as she gets ready for a split.



According to Variety, Spears has recruited top celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser and will continue to work with Mathew Rosengart, a formidable lawyer who is a former federal prosecutor and famously freed Spears from her conservatorship in her father's supervision.

The actor and trainer proposed to the Toxic singer with a dreamy proposal, and the couple got married in June 2022.

Earlier, the two have been dating for more than five years, after first meeting on the set of Spears’ 2016 music video for Slumber Party, a song from her Glory album.

Spears was still in a conservatorship when she got engaged to Asghari. However, Rosengart's vigorous and successful efforts to have the court suspend her father, which was the first step in the eventual termination of the conservatorship, put her on a path to soon being free from the legal arrangement.

Spears and Asghari were married in a private ceremony at Spears' house in Thousand Oaks, California and invited about 60 guests including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton. Jamie Lynn Spears, her sister, and her mother Lynn Spears were not present.

The aspiring actor, 29, was Spears' third husband. The ex-couple does not share any children together although two months before their wedding, in April 2022, Spears and Asghari made the announcement that the singer was expecting pair’s first child. But, later on, Spears announced that she had miscarried the following month.