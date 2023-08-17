Nene Leakes remembers late husband Gregg Leakes on 68th birthday

NeNe Leakes is honouring her late husband Gregg Leakes on what would have been his 68th birthday.



The Real Housewives of Atlanta actress discussed some of the things she missed the most after his death in 2021 at age 66 from colon cancer in a touching tribute posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Gregg!" NeNe, 55, wrote alongside two photos of him eating his favorite meal and the couple sharing a kiss. "Today you would be out eating your favorite foods! French Fries and chicken tenders I love you for that."

"It was the simple things about you that got me every time! I love you and miss you more than words can say! My Man My Man My Mannnn," she continued.

The Bravolebrity’s celebratory didn’t stop expressing her sentiments for her late husband here.



Nene, on her Instagram Story, posted number of photos from her trip to her late husband’s mausoleum.

A close-up of his plaque was shown to followers in one of the images, while another showed the reality star reaching for his ultimate resting place while donning a matching burgundy-colored silk ensemble.

It read, "Forever in our hearts. Gregory Leon Leakes. August 16, 1954-September 2, 2021."

The final slide showed a vintage image of the pair, in which NeNe could be seen embracing Gregg from behind when they were out having dinner.

Gregg, Nene’s husband, was died peacefully back in September 2021. He was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2018.

Earlier the loved couple has tied the knot in 1997 and separated in 2011 before re-marrying each other in June 2013.