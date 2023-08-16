King Charles praises England's Lionesses for making nation proud amid Prince Harry's stunts

King Charles III has shared a very meaningful post to felicitate the "mighty" Lionesses after they defeated Australia to reach the Women's Football World Cup final on Wednesday.

The 74-year-old monarch praised both the teams for making the nations proud amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ongoing stunts and claims, seemingly sending a message to his younger son with his choice of words.

The message from Buckingham Palace reads: "My wife and I join all our family in sending the mighty Lionesses our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the World Cup, and in sharing our very best wishes for Sunday’s match."



"While your victory may have cost the magnificent Matildas their chance for the greatest prize in the game, both teams have been an inspiration on and off the pitch – and, for that, both nations are united in pride, admiration and respect."

King Charles appeared showing his respect to both the teams and did not go to hurt anyone with his words, showing his leadership skills and the late Queen's training to stay steadfast and united.



For some, it seems to be very meaningful lesson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who launched unstoppable attacks against the palace soon after relocating to the US following their exit from the royal family.

Match Summary

Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo did the damage late on as England shattered Australian dreams with a clinical 3-1 win to take on Spain in the final on Sunday.

England's historic win in Sydney marks only the second time an English national team has made it past the semi-finals of the football World Cup, after the men’s team in 1966.



Toone provided the only goal of the first half, allowing England fans to go into halftime with cautious confidence. But, the situation got tense with Sam Kerr’s stunning strike from outside the box meant Australia equalised.

Russo’s shot made it to the back of the Aussie net in the 86th minute, the fate of the Matildas was sealed. The final whistle was met with delirious celebrations across the country, with many fans filmed singing, dancing and slamming tables at watch parties.