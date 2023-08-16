Margot Robbie shares interesting details about her wedding to Harry Potter star Tom Ackerley

"Barbie" star Margot Robbie has revealed that she had no idea that her husband Tom Ackerley starred in Harry Potter.

Despite being a huge fan of the fantastical franchise, the Oscar nominated-actress was unaware of the fact that she had married a Harry Potter star.



Margot shared the interesting fact during her appearance on British TV in January 2020, before admitting that she'd have married the English film producer a lot sooner had she known about his Hogwarts history.



"When it comes to Harry Potter, I'm a massive, massive nerd," The 33-year-old Hollywood star appeared confessing on The Graham Norton Show, before being shown a photo of a childhood Margot wearing spectacles and reading one of J.K. Rowling's books on her birthday.

She admitted: "I was like, 'Had you told me sooner we would've been married very quickly."



Before offering more details on her hubby's Harry Potter credits, she quipped: "He was an extra when he was a little kid - he was one of the Slytherin extras when Draco pushes some kids out of the way to see Buckbeak in the third book. He pushes my husband out of the way."

Margot and Tom first met back in 2013 while filming Suite Française, in which she played Celine Joseph and he worked as a third assistant director.

The two initially became best of friends, only for romance to bloom the following year. Margot and Tom tied the knot in 2016 in a small wedding in Australia's Byron Bay, which was reportedly attended by just 50 guests.

Margot, who also previously starred on Neighbours, is believed to have worn an Oscar de la Renta dress as she was walked up the aisle by her mother, Sarie Kessler.