Millie Bobby Brown reveals her team ‘protect’ her from ‘social media negativity’: Here’s how

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has recently opened up that her team often “censors” her social media diet to “protect” her from negativity.



In a new interview with Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), Brown, who is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, revealed she loved seeing how people use her brand products on social media. But her team go through the content and mostly clear of negativity from Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.

“I personally feel it wasn’t adding anything to my life. And I felt positive when I didn’t have it on my phone,” said the 19-year-old.

Brown continued, “I just felt like I could live my life with more confidence and freedom, mental freedom [without social media].”

The actress remarked, “I just feel better for it. But that doesn’t mean that the good social media I don’t get to see.”

“I just have a wonderful team that kind of censors it all, so that I can protect myself,” she added.

Brown also shared that she “was drawing the curtains on her upcoming wedding with Bongiovi because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me”.



Earlier in 2022, speaking to Allure magazine, Brown discussed about her experiences with online harassment and bullying.

“It’s really hard to be hated on when you don’t know who you are yet. So, it's like, ‘What do they hate about me? 'Cause I don't know who I am’,” stated the actress.

Therefore, Brown pointed out that walking away and “knowing that I’m worth everything and this person didn’t take anything from me, it felt very empowering”.



Meanwhile, now the actress tries to keep things private on social media.

Brown told WWD, "I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest.”