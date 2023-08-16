Sylvester Stallone calls ex-wife Jennifer Flavin ‘incredible’ year after divorce

A year after calling it quits, Sylvester Stallone celebrated his wife Jennifer Flavin’s 55th birthday. To commemorate her special day, the Rocky star shared a touching tribute to her.



The 77-year-old shared a picture of Flavin to his 16 million followers with the caption: “Happy birthday to my incredible wife, Jennifer!!!”

It comes after the iconic actor, who married Flavin in May 1997, filed for divorce in late August 2022 last year.



However, they filed an order of abatement a month later, putting the divorce proceedings on hold.

The Rambo star previously spoke to The Sunday Times about the romance, stating a ‘reawakening' that led to the two reconciling.

"Let's just say that it was a very tumultuous time," Stallone told the outlet.

"There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn."

Stallone and Flavin share three daughters - Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

The actor acknowledged that he didn't spend much time with his children when they were smaller while talking about the important things he's learnt about parenthood in an interview with The Sunday Times.

"I didn't pay enough attention when they were growing up," he shared.

"I was so career-oriented, and now I go, 'OK, I don't have that much runway up ahead, and I want to start asking them about their lives.'”

"I ask them about their day, and they started at first a little monosyllabic," he added.

"Then I heard one say, 'I was just thinking about you.' Oh, my God. I've never heard that before in my life. When a daughter knows you care, she's there forever."

The Family Stallone, a Paramount+ reality series starring Stallone, Flavin, and their daughters, allows viewers a front-row seat to the family's daily activities.

Flavin explained to Collider why the family decided to take part in the program despite the possibility of subjecting themselves to considerable media scrutiny.

“There's no, really, wallflowers in our family, so it wasn’t that hard. If there was someone in our family that definitely didn't want to do it, then I would honour that, but everybody was excited to be a part of it because we have a lot of funny stories,” she said.