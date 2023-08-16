Coleen Rooney's 'Wagatha Christie' stirs controversy, title clashes with Rebekah Vardy's trademark

Rebekah Vardy holds 'Wagatha Christie' trademark, while upcoming Coleen Rooney documentary navigates usage dilemma.

The gripping legal battle that unfolded between WAGS Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy last summer continues to capture national attention, with new hostilities brewing over Coleen Rooney's tell-all documentary.

The three-part documentary, produced by Dorothy Street Pictures for Disney+, is reportedly titled Wagatha Christie: Coleen's Story.



However, complicating matters is the fact that earlier this year, Rebekah Vardy successfully secured a trademark for the phrase Wagatha Christie.

This has led to a clash of perspectives, with Vardy's side arguing that both Coleen and Disney+ are not permitted to use the phrase.

The dispute seems to be escalating into a final, somewhat petty, dispute between the two prominent figures.

Recently, the streaming giant confirmed the inclusion of the documentary in their autumn lineup, referring to it as the Three part Coleen Rooney documentary (working title).

Although the exact title remains undisclosed, an insider has indicated that the contentious phrase Wagatha Christie is likely included in the documentary's name.

The implications are clear: the phrase cannot be utilized without her consent. The awareness of these limitations is apparent on the part of those involved, emphasizing the sensitivity surrounding the issue.

Scheduled for an October release, the forthcoming documentary appears poised to intensify the embarrassment for Ms. Vardy.

From Coleen Rooney's perspective, the documentary will chronicle the events leading up to her suspicions of Vardy's alleged betrayals, her process of substantiating those suspicions by linking them to Vardy's account, and the moment she shared the explosive tweet declaring, "It's… Rebekah Vardy's account."



