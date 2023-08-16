Jenelle Evans' son Jace runs away from home amid David Eason feud

Jenelle Evans' son Jace runs away from home

Jenelle Evans is currently on the lookout for her son Jace, 14, who has been reported as a runaway.

According to TMZ, the preteen was last seen on Tuesday as he was leaving school around 2:45 PM. As per the described get-up, the runaway juvenile was wearing a gray sweatshirt with an inscription that read, “Classical Charter Schools of America.”

To help his identification easier, Deputies with the Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Department in North Carolina explained he could also be wearing a navy shirt, instructing the public to call 911 in case of any information.

The Teen Mom alum, who is currently dealing with a public feud with her husband David described the action of her son as rebellious.

"As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off,” she explained.

The reality TV star assured Jace’s actions have “absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David, we do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids.”

“This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away,” Jenelle added.

Jenelle shares Jace with Andrew Lewis, 38.

Jenelle’s mother Barbara told the outlet she had a conversation with Jace only a night prior, which make the runaway more shocking as she said he “seemed totally fine.”