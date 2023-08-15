Kate Middleton is real 'power behind the throne'

Prince William's sweet wife Kate Middleton is excelling in her role as queen consort, earning praise for some of her very important decisions.



The Princess of Wales is reportedly showing strength, intelligence and determination ahead of her next role in the Firm.

Nick Bullen, co-founder of True Royalty TV, in talks with Fox News Digital, claims Princess Kate is "the power behind the throne". She was citing those who work closely with William's wife.

A new documentary called "Catherine: Our Queen in Waiting" - which looks into how the Princess has won over palace staff, the public, and the media over the years - has been released by True Royalty TV.

Praising Kate, Bullen said that the future queen showed a lot of strength as she'd transitioned from a young bride to a prominent member of the royal family.



Kate looks great at all royal events. Many even agreed that she looked like the next queen during the coronation.



"She is a brand powerhouse whose personal style features recycled luxury labels," according to Bullen, who's been making documentaries about the royal family for around two decades.

The expert also highlighted Kate's fashion and styling sense, saying she's smart about using fashion to send messages, adding that her style makes her look friendly and also represents the future of the monarchy.

William's sweetheart began the "Kate Effect" in 2010 when she wore a blue dress for her engagement photo, forcing people to copy her. The much-loved royal's influence isn't just about appearances. She's also known to be deeply involved in charities.

Fox News quoted Bullen as saying: "She [Kate Middleton] is now every inch the princess. And I think at the coronation, everyone agreed that she looked very much the next queen."