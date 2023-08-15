Shania Twain’s new Vegas show ‘Come On Over’ will play around fashion

Shania Twain announces her third Vegas residency show, going to take place next year

Shania Twain has recently announced her third Vegas residency show, Come On Over, which will be held in May 2024.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the country musician revealed that this show will focus on fashion.

“I'm going to be playing around with the fashion more in the Come on Over residency because… I’ve really discovered the joy of creating my styling myself,” said the singer.

Shania continued, “I've always collaborated, but this is a whole other level. I'm going to be doing more of that at the Come on Over residency.”

Elaborating on more about her show, the Grammy winner pointed out that her Vegas show will be organised in a more intimate environment. However, she noted she’s fine in both setups

“I’m enjoying the confidence that experience has given me now, and it just gives me a lot of room to play, and it gives me a lot of room to be spontaneous. I've got more confidence in being spontaneous and trying new things, as well,” remarked the 57-year-old.

Shania opened up that one thing she won’t change irrespective of location and that’s her “pre-show diet”.

“I’m not superstitious but I do have rituals before each show. I always start moving to engage my diaphragm,” she commented.

Shania mentioned that she “avoids eating solids” before the show because of the “burp” and it’s “a nightmare singing around the burp”.

Therefore, the crooner shared that she “prefers liquids” on show days.

Addressing her health condition, Shania said that she’s “full of energy” and doesn’t know “where this energy is coming from right now”.

“I think it's a combination of gratitude and confidence… I’ve got just more self-confidence,” continued the songstress.

In the end, Shania added, “I do work too hard sometimes, but if it's something that I'm loving, good luck trying to slow me down.”

Meanwhile, Shania’s show Come On Over’s tickets will reportedly go on sale from August 21 and pre-sales on August 16. Tickets can be purchased at from her website