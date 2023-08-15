Ukraine-ally UK arrests three suspected Russian spies

The three suspected Russian spies held in UK.—Twitter

Three individuals suspected to be spying for the Russian government have been arrested and charged by UK's counter-terrorism agency, the BBC reported.

The trio of Bulgarian nationality were apprehended in February and has remained in custody since. Allegations point to their involvement with the Russian security services, as they face charges of possessing fake identity documents with "improper intention".

The range of falsified documents includes passports, ID cards, and diverse credentials spanning countries such as the UK, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece, and the Czech Republic.

Counter-terrorism detectives from the Metropolitan Police, responsible for espionage policing on a national level, made the arrests under the purview of the Official Secrets Act.

The suspects in question are Orlin Roussev (45), located in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk; Bizer Dzhambazov (41), and Katrin Ivanova (31), both residing in Harrow, northwest London. These individuals have established themselves in the UK for an extended duration, engaging in various employments and residing in suburban communities.

Roussev's prior business associations with Russia and his involvement in technical aspects of financial services are significant. His LinkedIn profile hints at his role in signals intelligence related to communication interception. Additionally, he has an advisory history with the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy.

Within Harrow, Dzhambazov and Ivanova were recognized as a couple. Dzhambazov worked as a hospital driver, while Ivanova held a position as a laboratory assistant in a private healthcare enterprise.

Her responsibilities involved supporting Bulgarian citizens overseas and acquainting them with British cultural norms.

This arrest has incited public discussions, mirroring concerns over escalating state threats and espionage, particularly associated with Russia.

The UK's history is punctuated with prominent incidents, such as the 2018 poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, and the unfortunate demise of Dawn Sturgess due to Novichok exposure.

Scheduled to face trial at the Old Bailey in London come January, these defendants' plea hearings await.

This case underscores the persistent challenges posed by espionage threats, reaffirming the ongoing commitment of authorities to safeguard national security.