Kim Kardashian, Drake really dating?

Kim Kardashian has sparked romance rumours with Canadian singer Drake as she attended his concert in Los Angeles even after her ex-husband Kanye West's warning.



The American TV personality and businesswoman, who's currently single and desperately finding a perfect match to move on after her shocking divorce from the American rapper and split from comedian Pete Davidson, has set tongues wagging with her latest stunt.

Kim, 42, appeared at the One Dance hitmaker's concert, which comes just three months after she revealed that her children's daddy started the rumours that she was having "an affair with Drake."



The reality star's fans began to speculate about her future, with one asking: "Has Kim found a perfect match to move on?"

Another chimed in, saying: "Drake seems to be the friend of Kim's mind."

The third one jokingly added: "I don't mind at all." While one responded as saying: " You are not Kanye West."

The mother-of-four seemingly snubbed Kanye with her move as she enjoyed moments with Drake, dancing and singing with the rapper at the concert, seemingly giving fans a glimpse into her future move.

Kim looked sizzled in a gray matching set with her long brunette tresses loose around her, she was accompanied by Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny.

They all were smiles and in full romantic mood as they enjoyed Drake's concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday night. They also danced together to the rapper's songs.

It is worth mentioning here that Kim, in the May 25th episode of her show, claimed that "he [Kanye] was the one that started a rumour that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair. Our whole marriage he accused me of that publicly. I really can't wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector. I don't know what to do. I don't want to be a part of this narrative."