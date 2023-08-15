Nasa confirms July 2023 as hottest month ever — we did it

Tourists walking at Fontana della Barcaccia at the Spanish Steps during a heatwave in Rome, Italy, 17 July 2023.—Twitter/file

Scientists from Nasa's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York have officially verified that July 2023 was the warmest month on record, attributing this record-breaking temperature surge to human activities.

In comparison to historical data, July 2023 registered a remarkable increase of 0.43 degrees Fahrenheit (0.24 degrees Celsius) beyond any other July in Nasa's dataset.

Moreover, it stood out as 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit (1.18 degrees Celsius) warmer than the average July between 1951 and 1980.

The GISS analysis primarily centres on long-term temperature alterations spanning several decades and even centuries. Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson emphasized the tangible experience of billions of individuals worldwide, stating that the July 2023 temperatures indisputably established it as the hottest month ever recorded. Nelson's sentiment underscores the urgency for immediate action to safeguard communities and the planet.

Certain regions, including South America, North Africa, North America, and the Antarctic Peninsula, encountered unprecedented temperature surges, peaking at 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius) above the average.

This extreme heatwave led to widespread heat advisories, impacting tens of millions and contributing to numerous heat-related illnesses and fatalities.

This record-breaking phenomenon signifies a lengthy pattern of human-induced warming, largely attributed to greenhouse gas emissions.

The trend has been noticeable over the past four decades and is supported by Nasa data, with the five hottest Julys since 1880 all occurring within the last five years.

Katherine Calvin, Chief Scientist and Senior Climate Advisor at Nasa Headquarters in Washington emphasized that climate change's global impact is anticipated to escalate in tandem with ongoing warming.

She highlighted Nasa's commitment to observing climate change, its repercussions, and its driving forces, such as greenhouse gases, with the objective of furnishing crucial insights for future planning.