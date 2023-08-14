‘Concrete Utopia’, movie starring Lee Byung-hun, Wins Korean Box Office at Weekend

The catastrophe film "Concrete Utopia," starring Lee Byung-hun, replaced the female-led crime thriller "Smugglers" as the top-grossing movie in South Korea over the most recent weekend.



The Um Tae-hwa-directed film is set in Seoul which has largely been destroyed by a significant earthquake. Among the rubble, one building rises up and provides shelter for those already inside, but the occupants must fend off unwanted scrutiny from outsiders.

According to figures from Kobis, the tracking service run by the Korean Film Council (Kofic), it debuted on Wednesday and made $8.40 million between Friday and Sunday and a total of $11.3 million throughout its first five days. According to the data, it has a remarkable 53% market share.

"Smugglers" kept up its impressive performance. In its third week, it dropped from first to second place, but during the weekend, it gained $3.19 million. That increased the sum over the previous 19 days to $31.5 million. According to local media, it has received more than four million admissions, surpassing its break-even point.

The Korean film "Running Man: Revengers" made $159,000 in its first five days and $120,000 during the weekend.