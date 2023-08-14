 
Britney Spears snubs ex-husband Kevin Federline while gushing over Brad Pitt

Britney Spears kept it candid as she took a swipe at her exes for criticising her explicit photos

By Web Desk
August 14, 2023
Britney Spears gave a nod to her longtime crush, Brad Pitt, all the while taking a swipe at her exes in her new post.

The Grammy-winning musician, 41, took to her social media over the weekend and shared a black and white image of a long-haired young Pitt, sat in an old-timey bar for a photoshoot.

In the caption, the Hold Me Closer singer wrote, “Fave shot of Brad ever … The style of this picture is similar to Steven Klein’s photography.”

She further added, “I mean he photographed Kevin with blood all over his face for a cover saying HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME !!!”

Then, in a subtle swipe to critics calling her out over her photoshoots, Spears concluded the post, “Then my fans get shocked if I do explicit photo shoots !!! I’m too sweet for that … right bitches keep clapping!!!”

In the post Spears had referred a controversial photoshoot of Kevin Federline, with whom was she was married to from 2004 to 2007, and shares two sons, Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16.

Back in 2007, Steven Klein took a picture of Spears’ ex-husband with his throat slashed notched up a few column inches. The controversial portrait was a part of the Face of Fashion exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Earlier in 2001, the photographer has also taken a similarly bloody image of another one of Hold Me Closer hitmaker’s exes, Justin Timberlake.

As for her nod to the Fight Club actor, Spears is a known admirer of the actor. Back in 2005, the singer had met him once at the Teen Choice Awards

“The most star-struck I was with was probably Brad Pitt. I saw him probably 10 years ago at the Teen Choice Awards,” she recounted in an interview. “He had really long hair. I completely died. I ran. I was dressed in high heels [and I ran] towards him.”