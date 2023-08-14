Rebel Wilson posts cute photos of her, Ramona Agruma’s daughter, Royce

Rebel Wilson celebrates motherhood in recent Instagram post in which the Pitch Perfect actress shares photos of her daughter, Royce Lillian, whom she is raising with fiancée Ramona Agruma.



As the daughter sits in a wicker basket, the 8-month-old smiles and shows a half toothless grin.

Royce was wearing a striped orange shirt in the photo, which she wrote "Cuteness overload."

Wilson gave birth to Royce via surrogate in November 2022 and has since shared several photos of her baby girl on her Instagram account.

While celebrating her first Mother's Day as a new parent earlier this year, the Bridesmaids actress shared the first official peek at her daughter's face.

"Happy Mother's Day," she captioned the post, which included a carousel of photos of her with her lovely kid and fashion designer fiancée.

Wilson added: “Just woke up at 5:30 am and changed a big …how about you? [sic]”

Weeks ago, Wilson admitted that she is embarking on the “Year of Family” in an exclusive conversation with People magazine.

“We are building our family unit and working on how we do things as a new little family,” she said of Agruma and baby Royce.