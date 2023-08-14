Maggie Sajak wows in pink cocktail dress amid Vanna White replacement rumors

Maggie Sajak is fans' top choice to host Wheel of Fortune

Maggie Sajak channeled her inner Barbie in a recent social media update in the midst of her fanbase's yearning to see her host Wheel of Fortune alongside her father, Pat Sajak.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the blonde beauty posted a photo of herself in a short pink dress, pairing it with matching boots as she posed to the camera while sitting cross-legged on a white sofa.

"Mentally, I am (still) here,” she wrote in the caption, with the location set to The Eras tour, alluding to her attendance at Taylor Swift’s ongoing tour.

Fans of the television personality flooded the comments with their wishes to see her stepping into her father’s shoes and carrying on his legacy at the game show.

“Maggie, have you ever thought about flipping letters as in permanent job?! You would be SO good!” one user suggested.

“Maggie; I know you’re father raised you so well that you would never think doing Vanna’s position unless that was agreed upon by both,” wrote another. “Commenters need to stop the posts [sic].”

The latest slew of demands comes after it was reported that Pat Sajak’s co-host Vanna White is set to miss a few episodes of the show this fall, after contracting COVID-19 in late July.

Wheel of Fortune is currently in its last stages of filming and is scheduled to air in October.

Puck News also reported that White will be temporarily replaced by Teacher of the Year recipient Bridgette Donalds-Blue.