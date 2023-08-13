Are video calls coming to X?

A photo of X's account on its platform with former bird logo in the background. — AFP/File

Elon Musk, the South African-born American billionaire, is doing all it takes to retain users on X, the micro-blogging site, formerly known as Twitter.

In his latest attempt to salvage the social media site, which is under criticism from users for the incessant and drastic changes since Musk's takeover last year, the social media giant is considering launching video calling feature, the Insider reported.

"Soon you'll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform," Linda Yaccarino, the chief executive officer of X, said in an interview with CNBC.



Through this feature, the platform is transforming itself into an "everything app", as told by Yaccarino.

She also pointed out developments such as the ability to upload long-form videos and an upcoming feature for payments.

"Elon has been talking about X, the everything app, for a very long time," Yaccarino said.



X employees, too, earlier hinted that the feature to make video calls was soon arriving on the platform.

A designer working for the site, Andrea Conway, said she had "called someone on X" to which her colleague Enrique Barragan, a product engineer at X, said "it's coming".

No time and date were shared by Yaccarino regarding the launch of this potential development. When Insider inquired from X regarding the feature, the company wrote: "We'll get back to you soon."