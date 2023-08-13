Jason Momoa viciously advice tourists 'Do Not Travel to Maui' amid wildfires

Jason Momoa viciously advice tourists 'Do Not Travel to Maui' amid Hawaiian fires

Jason Momoa has offered a strong warning to anyone considering a vacation to Maui: Just don't.

The Aquaman star and Native Hawaiian took to Instagram to caution visitors who may be considering a trip to the Hawaiian island in the aftermath of the terrible wildfire that ripped through Lahaina this week, killing at least 60 people and leaving billions of dollars in property damage.

"Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now," Momoa wrote. "DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI. Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need."

Moana star Auli’i Cravalho similarly wrote on Instagram: "DO NOT TRAVEL TO HAWAI’I UNLESS YOU ARE RENDING AID … Your vacation can wait." And added: "I feel numb and close to tears every time I talk about this. Of all the natural disasters we have faced; earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunamis and flooding…to say we were under-prepared for this disaster is an understatement."

Momoa also added some thoughts about the catastrophic fire. "It looks like a bomb was dropped right on the town," he said. "I can’t believe this happened and I’m praying that everyone that’s unaccounted for gets reunited with their ʻohana. This is probably the worst disaster that I’ve lived through so far. As we honor the memories of Lāhaina’s past, let us rebuild and restore this historic town."



Momoa also urged people to come forward and donate to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund in order to assist the thousands of islanders who have been displaced as a result of the disaster. There are also over 1,000 persons who are still missing.

"Families were forced to evacuate on short notice, many escaping with only the clothes on their backs," he added. "Information on injuries and fatalities is still coming in. Lahaina town is gone. Many other places on Maui were also affected. We continue to send pule (prayers) to this incredible community."

Drought and hurricane-force winds fanned the fire. According to reports, the fire rushed through town swiftly and with little to no notice to residents.