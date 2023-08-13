A tale of mother's pain: Hospital neglects leads to paralysis in 12-year-old boy

Hospital neglects leads to paralysis in 12-year-old boy. Mail Online

A 12-year-old Melbourne boy, Maysen, was discharged from the hospital after doctors brushed off his symptoms as exaggerations, only for him to be paralysed moments later due to a rare disease.

His mother, Jessica Bye, is now urging hospitals to be more diligent in testing for rare conditions when symptoms arise, rather than dismissing them.

Maysen was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a rare and rapidly progressive disease caused by nerve inflammation. This condition affects only one to two individuals per 100,000 annually, causing muscle weakness that can lead to complete paralysis and, in severe cases, death.

Initially, doctors attributed Maysen's symptoms to growing pains or muscle aches after a run. Despite his excruciating pain, medical professionals sent him home, dismissing his suffering. Maysen's condition deteriorated, leaving him barely able to stand. Rushed to the hospital, he was told his symptoms resembled growing pains and was given a blood test.

Despite Maysen's severe pain and inability to walk, doctors persisted in their dismissal. Even when his face drooped, indicating a severe problem, he was discharged again. Heartbreakingly, Maysen's paralysis continued to worsen, leaving his mother desperately returning to the hospital, where they finally took his condition seriously.

Further tests confirmed GBS, but by then, the damage was done. Maysen's mother is now raising awareness about GBS and demanding better care protocols. The incident emphasizes the importance of considering rare conditions and listening to patients' concerns.

Sunshine Hospital, where the initial dismissals occurred, has expressed awareness of the situation and vowed to review their care protocols.