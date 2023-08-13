Hawaiian wildfires: Govt response slammed as Maui fire death toll feared to rise. AFP

In the aftermath of destructive wildfires on Maui island, concerns are growing over the effectiveness of emergency response and government actions.

Residents of Lahaina, a historic area hit hard by the Maui fires, are expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of advance warnings and insufficient support, leading to a sense of abandonment. The death toll is feared to climb as rescue operations continue and residents return to find their homes damaged.

Criticism has centred on the government's underestimated emergency alert system and its perceived slow reaction. Lahaina residents lament that they were caught off guard by the swiftness and intensity of the Maui fires. Calls for better preparedness and responsiveness have been echoed by officials and the public alike.

Cultural losses caused by the Hawaii wildfires have deepened the community's distress. The historic Baldwin Home Museum, a cherished landmark, fell victim to the flames, compounding the sense of tragedy.

Amidst the challenges posted by the Hawaii wildfires, volunteer efforts led by Native Hawaiians have emerged to aid the affected. Cruisers and catamarans arrived at the Kahana beach, north of the hardest-hit areas, carrying essential supplies like generators, clothing, and ready-to-eat meals. The government's relatively limited resources and capacity to address the extensive destruction have left small local entities overmatched by the scale of the disaster of the Maui fires.

Local surfer Kai Lenny remarked on the struggle to get assistance, highlighting bureaucratic obstacles in shipping insulin. The resilience of the community is evident as they navigate in the aftermath of the Hawaii wildfires, aided by volunteer initiatives and support from neighbouring regions. While the immediate danger has subsided, the challenges of rebuilding lives, homes, and a historic town remain in the forefront.