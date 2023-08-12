VIDEO: 3 hospitalised, 3 missing during home explosion in Pennsylvania

Authorities on Saturday reported that several houses caught fire and trapped several people under the rubble following an explosion on Rustic Ridge Drive and Brookside Drive in Plum Borough, Pittsburgh, US, CBS reported.



Soon after 10:30am, fire personnel and police arrived on the scene and reported that there were individuals trapped beneath the wreckage and that it appeared one property had burst, while two others had been consumed by flames, and that debris could be discovered nearly 100 yards from the explosion site.

Three individuals were brought to the hospital, while three more are still missing.

As a result of the explosion, two additional homes were also levelled.

However, residents in the area have already been permitted to return to their homes, but electricity is still off in the neighbourhood while staff work including crews from Westmoreland and Allegheny counties — 18 in total.

CBS News' Christopher DeRose reported on X (formerly Twitter), "One home is completely destroyed, over 30 fire units from around the region are here. Also, multiple gas company vehicles are on site. Working to learn more."

While People's Gas released a statement saying that the gas to the area has been turned off, anyone affected by the explosion is being asked to head to the Renton Volunteer Fire Department.

Meanwhile, the cause of the explosion is being investigated.