'Second best': Al-Shorta's Ahmed Zero trolls Cristiano Ronaldo on social media

Al-Shorta's Ahmed Zero poses with Cristiano Ronaldo after a match. — Instagram/@ahmed.zero31

Al-Shorta's Ahmed Zero savagely trolled Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr, by referring to him as the "second-best player in history" while posting a picture on his social media.

Before posting the picture of himself alongside one of the highest scorers in the world on his Instagram, Zero's team, an Iraqi sports club called Al-Shorta SC, was defeated by Ronaldo's Al-Nassr by 1-0.

The Portuguese converted from the spot against Al-Shorta in the semifinals to advance his team to the Arab Club Champions Cup final.

After moving from Manchester United to Saudi Arabia in December 2022, his popularity in the Middle East skyrocketed.

He now regularly takes photos with players from other clubs as well, so when Zero asked for one, he complied, Goal reported.

Afterwards, Zero uploaded the picture to his Instagram account and captioned it: “With the second best player in history.”

While Zero did not say who he thought was the finest player, Lionel Messi's fans did not refrain from glorifying Ronaldo's rival in the comments section.

In the 2023–24 season, Ronaldo has been in incredible form.

In the Arab Cup Champions Cup, he has scored in four straight games. Since making his debut with Al-Nassr in January, he has totalled 18 goals and three assists in 24 games.

Ronaldo can also win his first silverware with Al-Nassr on Saturday evening if the Knights of Najd beat familiar rivals Al-Hilal in the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup.