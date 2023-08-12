Adele’s song Someone Like You inspired Ella Eyre to pursue music career

Adele has been an inspiration to many young female musicians and Ella Eyre is one of them.



The singer revealed how the Hello hitmaker changed her life and inspired her to pursue a career as a musician

In a new interview with MailOnline, Ella shared, "'I remember I was at the Brit Awards when Adele sang someone like you."

Ella recalled she was 17 years old at the time, "I was videoing it on my Nokia phone and watching all of my friends cry around me."

Gushing over Adele, the Came Here For Love singer continued, "I thought to myself, ‘I would love to touch people emotionally in this way with something I've created’ and that's exactly where my passion came from."

Ella added, "It was just about being inspired by artists around me who had that effect on me and wanting to provide that to people as well."

Meanwhile, Ella rose to fame with her collaboration with Rudimental on Waiting All Night single, which also earned the 2014 Brit Award for British Single of the Year

Elaborating on her music passion, the Deep Down crooner stated, "For me, music is a real anecdote to heartbreaks and healing, either in a sad way or empowering way. I love to dance and sing, even if I wasn't good at the time, it didn't matter it encouraged real human behaviours in me."