Barbie actor feels ‘slightly sting’ to fans’ criticisms over his cameo in Greta Gerwig movie

Barbie actor Rob Brydon has recently explained why he was upset when asked about his casting in Greta Gerwig’s record-breaking movie.



Speaking to The Times, the Welsh actor said, "It does slightly sting that some people are saying, ‘What’s he doing in such a big Hollywood movie?’"

Rob played the cameo as Sugar Daddy Ken in the movie that crossed over $1 billion at the box office, while becoming the highest-grossing movie ever made by female director.

"I am resigned to the fact that it’s the price I pay for not taking the big acting roles in America and doing quiz shows and voice-overs here [in the UK] instead," stated the actor.

Rob revealed that he got the role in the movie because of Margot Robbie, who religiously followed his British comedy, Gavin & Stacey, where he played the role of Uncle Bryn.

Rob told the outlet, "You never know who’s watching, do you? Margot loved Gavin & Stacey and a few years ago a friend of hers asked me to record a video message for her as Bryn. To be honest I’d forgotten all about it, and then I get the call for Barbie, and the response to it has been extraordinary."

Sharing lesson with young actors, Rob mentioned, "I am not here to blow my own trumpet, but there is a lesson for young actors — do your best in every role."

"[Director] Greta Gerwig told me she was a fan of Human Remains [a BBC comedy, in which Brydon played seven different men going through various divorces, released back in 2000], which amazed me," added the actor.