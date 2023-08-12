Britney Spears calls out Botox, prefers at-home treatment for anti-ageing: Watch

Britney Spears has recently called out cosmetic surgery, revealing that the treatment only ruins one’s face.



On August 11, the singer posted a video on Instagram where she slammed Botox and praised an alternative home-made treatment for anti-ageing.

In the clip, Britney could be seen with her blonde hair falling on the front as she talked about “Sio Beauty” patch sticking to her forehead.

The songstress mentioned that she gives priority to at-home product over cosmetic injections.

Dishing out reasons to stop the use of cosmetic surgery, Britney pointed out about her forehead swelling and needles that made her look awful.

Recalling her experience in Los Angeles as she mocked the doctors, the musician wrote in the caption, “For probably 10 to 15 years, I haven’t had mine done right, and what’s with the times when one eyebrow is up and one is down? I can’t even be seen for two weeks.”

She continued, “I cried and then I’m like, when is this gonna go away? So, of course, I go back and show the doctor. She says that’s completely normal, and I said, “then why can’t I go anywhere for two weeks?”



“BOTOX is horrific!!!” added the 41-year-old singer.

However, the Toxic songstress spoke highly of SIO, stating, “Sio is unbelievable and it really does work.”

Interestingly, Britney’s post did not show any sponsored disclaimer or ad hashtag, which seemed that the singer really fond of this home treatment.

Meanwhile, the pop sensation also disabled comments on her post.

Earlier, Britney reportedly reconnected with her teenage sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.