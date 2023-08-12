Ali Sethi breaks silence on marriage rumours

After the internet went berserk fuelling marriage rumours about Pakistani singer and songwriter Ali Sethi, the 39-year-old has finally put a lid on all the gossips floating around.
Sethi, taking to his Instagram, has broken the silence on the social media reports regarding the hearsay over his marriage, terming it a "rumour".
"I am not married," the singer wrote, adding he doesn't know who started the "rumour".
Sethi then went on to write about promoting his latest single Paniya, a collaboration with American musician Noah Georgeson.
"But maybe they should help market my new release," he jokingly wrote, sharing a link to the track.
Sethi, who is known for his soothing vocals and vibrant demeanour, has been basking in the popularity of his global hit Pasoori for over a year now.
The Pakistani singer has been featured in national and international media for his eccentric songwriting and singing skills, turning him into an icon for South Asians, particularly those in the diaspora who find Sethi a dynamic representation of the region.
