Jonas Brothers dubs The Tour as ‘Most Ambitious Show’

For Jonas Brothers when it came time to arrange their forthcoming tour, The Tour, they knew they had only one option: Go big or go home.



That's how the group ended up scheduling Yankee Stadium as the first two stops on The Tour - their "ambitious" new series of concerts that they hope will cover their whole career.

“We said, let’s make it really easy on ourselves and we should do the first show at one of the biggest venues we’re playing on this tour,” Joe jokes to People magazine during a recent sit-down in New York City. “[But] I think we built a beautiful show for people to come see.”

Joe, 33, Nick, 31, and Kevin Jonas, 35, have a lot of options. They've hinted that The Tour will feature songs from five distinct albums, including their most current, The Album, which was released in May, as well as prior hits like 2019's Happiness Begins and 2008's A Little Bit Longer.

“It’s our most ambitious show we’ve ever put on, in the sense that building out five albums in one night was a challenge that I don’t think we fully understood after we’d already put it on sale,” says Nick. “[But] it’s amazing to just go back and look at the road that brought us to this moment now.”

It was a difficult process combing through such a large inventory to create a playlist. Kevin and his siblings eased into the process by glancing at tracklists from each album, but organizing them in the best way possible was "the hard part."

Even so, recalling blasts from the past provided some enjoyable surprises.

“The first self-titled album has some jams on it,” says Joe. “We performed a dress rehearsal with about 200 fans, and it was really nice to see the reactions to some of the medleys, or, we call them mosaics, that we put together of certain songs that it would be difficult to play the entire song—we kind of blend them together. Seeing the reactions and how they responded, that was some of my favorite stuff.”

Jonas Brothers' The Tour will kick start from Saturday August 11 at Yankee stadium.