Gal Gadot ‘adores’ Margot Robbie for her remarks on ‘Barbie’ casting

Gal Gadot is touched by Margot Robbie’s comments for considering her as the first priority for her Barbie role.

Robbie, who has been the executive producer on the Greta-Gerwig directed Barbie movie, portrays the titular Mattel doll. However, the actress, 33, told Vogue back in May that the Wonder Woman star was her first choice to star as Barbie.

While it’s hard to imagine anyone else other than Robbie in the role of Barbie, Gadot, 38, was even approached for the role but due to scheduling conflicts it never ended up happening.

Now, in an interview with Flaunt Magazine, Gadot responded to the Birds of Prey star’s comments.

“I adore Margot,” she told the outlet. “Margot is one of those women who you just want to be friends with. She is so funny, warm, fun and smart and obviously so talented.”

The Heart of Stone actress continued, “She brings so much to the table. I would love to do anything with Margot and was very touched [by her comments]. She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me. I’m super excited for them, and I’m so excited for Barbie.”

Even though Gadot was not a part of the movie, she did end up inspiring certain traits of the titular character.

Robbie had told at Vogue at the time that Red Notice actress was “Barbie energy.”

“Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork,” she said at the time.