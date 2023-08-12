Real Madrid celebrate 9th anniversary of historic European Super Cup win vs Sevilla. Real Madrid

Real Madrid Football Club is commemorating the ninth anniversary of their remarkable triumph in the European Super Cup.

On 12 August 2014, the Spanish giants secured their second title in the competition by defeating Sevilla in a memorable clash in Cardiff, Wales. The victory marked a significant moment in the club's history and underscored their prowess on the continental stage.

Back in 2014, following their recent victory in the coveted La Décima tournament, Real Madrid showcased their dominance once again. The team, led by their talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo, secured a 2-0 win against Sevilla. Ronaldo's exceptional performance on the pitch earned him the title of "man of the match."

The decisive moment of the game arrived in the first half, as Cristiano Ronaldo expertly converted a pinpoint cross from Gareth Bale, sending the ball into the back of the net. As the game progressed, Ronaldo sealed the victory with a powerful finish that found the far corner of the goal. The jubilant scenes that followed saw Real Madrid players lifting the European Super Cup trophy, reaffirming their position as one of Europe's football powerhouses.

This victory had special significance for Real Madrid, as it marked their second European Super Cup triumph and came a dozen years after their initial victory in the competition. The anniversary brings back fond memories for fans, players, and the footballing community alike, highlighting the rich history and enduring legacy of the club.

LINE-UPS:

2- Real Madrid: Casillas, Carvajal, Ramos, Pepe, Coentrão (Marcelo, 84’), Modric (Illarramendi, 86’), Kroos, James (Isco, 72’), Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema.

0- Sevilla: Beto, Coke (Diogo, 84’), Pareja, Carriço, Fazio, Fernando Navarro, Krychowiak, Aleix Vidal (Iago Aspas, 66’), Vitolo, Denis (Reyes, 78’) and Bacca.

Goals:

1-0 (min. 30): Cristiano Ronaldo.

2-0 (min. 49): Cristiano Ronaldo.

Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England).

Stadium: Cardiff City Stadium.