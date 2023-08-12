Linda Evangelista still gets BOTOX

Linda Evangelista still uses Botox.



On the cover of the September issue of Vogue, Linda Evangelista said that she regularly receives Botox injections despite having had botched CoolSculpting procedures that left her "brutally disfigured."

Linda Evangelista shared her experiences on ageing in the spotlight at the Vogue shoot with other supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell.

Prior to disclosing her CoolSculpting "catastrophe," Evangelista, 58, wrote her fashion friends, including her fellow supermodels, to let them know what transpired.

“I couldn’t live with it anymore,” Linda told Vogue, adding, “I wanted to go outside.”

Evangelista clarified her conflicting attitude towards ageing.

“I don’t mind and I never did mind aging,” the fashion personality told the mag. “Aging gets us to where we want to be, and that’s for me a long life.”

“[Legendary makeup artist] Kevyn Aucoin was so afraid of wrinkles and he never got them. I want wrinkles— but I Botox my forehead so I am a hypocrite —but I want to grow old,” Evangelista revealed.

After spending five years in hiding, the mother of one has now triumphantly returned to the runway, is back on Vogue covers, and proudly posts images of her face and figure.

In order to purportedly freeze fat cells, the 1990s supermodel underwent seven sessions of CoolSculpting on her thighs, back, stomach, and jawline between 2015 and 2016.

In July 2022, Evangelista put an end to her protracted ordeal by agreeing to a $50 million settlement with Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., the parent company of CoolSculpting.

“I look forward to the next chapter of my life with friends and family and am happy to put this matter behind me. I am truly grateful for the support I have received from those who have reached out,” Linda wrote in a statement about the settlement.