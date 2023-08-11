Prince Harry may become King: experts urge Charles to remove him from line of succession

The royal family has been urged to take Prince Harry out of the line of succession altogether instead of only removing his HRH title.



A royal expert has shared his fear after the Buckingham Palace's decision to quietly remove Harry's royal title from the website, describing the move as a 'petty' and 'trivial'.



Richard Eden, on this week's Palace Confidential program, said: "They should be going much further. What actually matters is that he's still in the line of succession."

"God forbid if something was to happen to the Royal Family, he would become our king," added Richard.

"That should end, he should be removed from the line of succession and he is still one of those counsellors of state that can stand in for the 74-year-old monarch," he continued.

The expert asked the palace, "Why not remove him?"



He went on saying: "It's ridiculous to be doing petty things to the website – deal with the big things and make the big changes that matter."

Another expert, Kate Mansey, said the palace's move suggests "slowly but surely, [Harry and Meghan] aren't going to be allowed back in."



Discussing the potential reaction of the Sussexes across the pond in Montecito, Kate said the pair 'surely' could not be surprised by the changes, and that they are not supposed to use the HRH titles in any case.

"Harry has made quite a lot of reference to the fact that he still remains in line to the throne, so...some of that might upset him, being bumped down," she added.