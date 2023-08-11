Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori testing Kim Kardashian's patience

Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori testing Kim Kardashian's patience

Kanye West, American rapper and ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, seems more than confident about his future with new wife Bianca Censori, who fully "understands" him.

The 46-year-old musician, according to an insider, is seemingly "hitting hard at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's heart as he's fully enjoying every moment with the new partner who has rescued him from a very difficult phase of his life."

The source added: "Kim Kardashian, who seems glad to see her ex happy, is breaking inside alone."

Kanye West, who never thought to leave without Kim Kardashian, seemingly does not want to see her any more in his life as he's in the honeymoon phase with Bianca Censori, and the two are always all over each other.



A separate source told Us Weekly: "Kanye West hasn’t found this kind of happiness in a long time. He feels like Bianca Censori fulfills him in so many ways and understands him like nobody else ever has."



"He absolutely adores her and really appreciates how much she loves his children. Bianca Censori is exactly what Kanye West needed in his life and he can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with her."



A source has claimed that Kim Kardashian is happy to see her ex enjoying his life with architectural designer. As she knows they have both moved on from their relationship and she wants nothing but the best for her children daddy.