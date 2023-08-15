Madonna resumes Celebration Tour rehearsals following hospitalization, prioritizing healing process

Madonna makes a strong comeback for Celebration Tour Prep

Pop icon Madonna has made a triumphant return to the stage, resuming rehearsals for her Celebration Tour after a recent hospitalization in June.

Taking over New York City's Nassau Coliseum for an intensive two-month preparation period, she's leaving no stone unturned for her global tour.

In a show of dedication, Madonna has reportedly secured a UK venue to fine-tune her performance before gracing London's O2 Arena on October 14.

A source close to the artist shared with The Sun that while still in the process of recovery, Madonna's enthusiasm to resume rehearsals has been unwavering.

Notably, she has not only booked the Coliseum but also arranged for a second London venue to perfect her act during the final week of dress rehearsals.

Amidst tight schedule Madonna navigates veue challenge for final tour rehearsal.

With access delayed by Blink 182's O2 Comeback Gigs, pop icon faces a race against time, as she will now have less than 48 hours to prepare before showtime.

This development follows Madonna's public acknowledgment of her newfound gratitude for life, stemming from a harrowing health scare in June.

The incident saw her administered Narcan, a drug often used to counter suspected drug overdoses, in response to acute septic shock. T

This emergency treatment led to her hospitalization, according to reports from Radar Online.