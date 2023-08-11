David Foster faces 'horrible' family tragedy, ex wife reacts

Linda Thompson has reacted after the horrible family tragedy that took place at his ex-husband David Foster’s house.

Katharine McPhee who is the current wife of David shared an emotional statement on social media announcing that there’s been "a horrible tragedy" in their family, prompting them to rush home from Asia.

McPhee has been forced to bow out of their final two shows in Jakarta, Indonesia following the emergency that requires "at least one of" of them to head home immediately.

"Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run," McPhee wrote in a statement on Instagram Friday morning.

"David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family."

The singer, 39, has been performing in Asia alongside her 16-time Grammy Award-winning husband, who is 34 years her senior.

"Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love Katharine," her post concluded.

While it’s unclear what exactly happened, fans and celebs alike rushed to the comments section to send their well wishes to the couple.

"Sending my love and prayers for your family," Nicole Scherzinger wrote

Foster’s ex-wife Linda Thompson added, "Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK."

Soon after, McPhee turned commenting off on the post.

It appears that Foster will still take to the stage on Friday and Saturday, suggesting that McPhee will travel home alone.

Foster will be joined by Michael Bolton, Loren Allred, Peabo Bryson, and Raisa, in Jakarta as part of his "David Foster and Friends" tour.





McPhee and Foster, 73, who have been married since 2019, share a 1-year-old son, Rennie — but McPhee recently revealed that she wouldn’t mind expanding their brood.



The music producer also has five adult daughters from previous relationships: Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36.