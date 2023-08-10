Signs Taylor Swift will announce 1989 (Taylor's Version) at final L.A. Eras show

Taylor Swift is playing her final Los Angeles show

Taylor Swift is set to cap off the first U.S. leg of her Eras tour at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 9, and fans are convinced the singer will officially announce the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) tonight.

So, how did fans come to the conclusion? Given the Lover singer’s history of surprises, eagle-eyed fans have kept tabs on Swift, studying her every move on the show.

Below are the six reasons Swifties believe the Grammy winner will announce the release date for the re-recorded version of 1989 tonight.

1. August 9 (8/9):

Fans have deduced the reason behind the singer choosing Aug. 9 for her final Los Angeles show, claiming it shortens to 8/9, which alluded to 89, and in Taylor’s mind, it could add up to 1989.

2. Original Release Date of 1989:

The Midnights artist released the synth-pop album on Oct. 27, 2014. While it may seem like a normal date to most with no apparent connection to the album, the passing time between the original release date and Aug. 9, 2023, happens to be 3,208 days or 8 years, 9 months, and 13 days – 8 and 9 assumingly alluding to last two digits of 1989, and 13 being Taylor Swift’s favorite number.

3. Brand-new Body Suit:

Taylor Swift debuted a brand-new body suit during the Tuesday night of her Eras tour show, one which is oddly reminiscent of the suit she wore during the 1989 tour years ago.

4. Friendship Bracelets:

Fans noticed that the light-up wristbands given out during her show blinked blue at Tuesday’s Los Angeles show – a color most associated with Taylor Swift’s 1989 album.

It particularly raised eyebrows over the fact that the bracelets lightened up in purple color in the evening before the singer announced the release date for her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) during a June show.

5. Surprise Songs:

On the list of surprise songs Taylor Swift has played during each of her sets, only one remains from her album 1989.

Fans are expecting the singer to play New Romantics as the last surprise song from the album, followed by the anticipated announcement.

6. Video Easter Egg:

Swift took her fans by storm following the release of a music video for her song I Can See You from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) last month. That was because of the surprise casting of her ex Taylor Lautner, but also one of the shots from the video featured the singer’s van driving over a bridge having a road sign that read, 1989 TV.