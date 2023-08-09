Riley Keough honours Elvis Presley and late brother with daughter’s name

Riley Keough finally revealed the name of her daughter, whom she welcomed in 2022 with husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, in a detailed interview with Vanity Fair.

The news of the baby came during Lisa Marie’s funeral at Graceland in January. Keough’s husband read the eulogy she wrote on behalf of her as she was too overwhelmed to deliver it.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 34, had written, “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters.”

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen daughter's name revealed

In the VF interview, Keough revealed that her daughter was named Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen, who arrived via surrogate in August 2022.

How Riley Keough's daughter name honours Elvis Presley

Of the unique name, the War Pony director shared that they had picked her name before the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis movie came out.

“I was like, ‘This is great because it’s not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family—it’s not like Memphis or something,” she told the outlet. “Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, ‘Oh, no.’ But it’s fine.”

The middle name of her daughter is a tribute to her late brother, Benjamin Storm Keough, who died via suicide when he was 27.

Riley Keough's surrogacy journey

On her decision to opt for surrogacy, she explained that while she “can carry children,” despite her Lyme disease, surrogacy “felt like the best choice for what [she] had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff.”

She also said a few words in praise of the women who offer themselves for surrogacy, “I think it’s a very cool, selfless, and incredible act that these women do to help other people.”