Actor Shiney Ahuja, rape convict, gets permit of 10-year renewel of passport

Shiney Ahuja was found guilty in the case of sexually assaulting his househelp in 2011

Indian actor Shiney Ahuja, who was convicted of rape in 2011, has been granted a 10-year passport renewal.

Shiney, who played a vital role in the film Life in a Metro, was granted seven years' imprisonment following a rape case. But he is currently out on bail. Initially, he was not allowed to fly out of the country without taking permission from the court.

Earlier today, the Bombay High Court gave him permission to get his passport renewed for 10 years.

Shiney submitted a plea a long time ago, requesting the court to renew his passport. Therefore, he has finally been granted major relief in the rape case.

The actor's lawyer, Karamsingh Rajput revealed that he was not being provided with such ease before. His passport was being renewed for only one year.

On August 8, the High Court stated: "The applicant has made out a case for direction to the passport authority to renew his passport for ten years."

Shiney Ahuja was arrested on June 14, 2009 after a complaint was registered by his housekeeper claiming that he sexually assaulted her. After a series of court hearings, the actor was found guilty under Section 376, punishment for rape, of the Indian Penal Code and was granted imprisonment for seven years on March 30, 2011.

Later, he appealed against the verdict and was granted bail on April 27, 2011, with a restriction on traveling overseas without the court's permission, reports Pinkvilla.