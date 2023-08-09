Amy Shark's hospitalized and to undergo surger, cancels US tour

Amy Shark's North American tour derailed by mystery illness.

Australian songstress Amy Shark has encountered a significant setback, as her North American tour has been abruptly canceled due to her hospitalization for an undisclosed ailment.

Amy Shark has revealed that she is slated to undergo surgery in the coming days as part of her treatment.

Taking to Instagram to share the news on Wednesday, she opened up about her recent struggles, describing them as "uncomfortable and painful moments."

She expressed her disappointment over the necessity to cancel her tour dates in the United States, admitting to being 'so sad' about the turn of events.

The tour, initially was set to kick off on September 6 at Washington D.C.'s Union Stage, would have culminated with a performance at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on September 26.

In a Notes app post, she revealed, "In recent days I’ve had some very uncomfortable painful moments and have just found out that I need surgery ASAP."

While she assured fans that she is "all good," the specifics of the surgery have been kept private.

With a heavy heart, the Adore singer conveyed her sincere apologies to her fans, expressing her need for a month of recovery time.

She wrote, "I will need a month to recover, meaning I have to cancel the North American tour next month.

I’m so sad right now. I’m very sorry but I need to focus on my health for a month. I hope you understand and I promise I’ll be back as soon as I’m recovered."



