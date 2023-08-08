Hans storm devastates Norway, Sweden as wildfires rage in Denmark

Torrential rainfall in Sweden and Norway on Tuesday led to flooding and landslides, while a wildfire in Denmark grew out of control due to strong winds, local authorities reported, adding that more heavy rain is predicted in the region.
Over the weekend, the "Hans" storm blew over the Nordic nations, leaving a path of devastation.
According to local media, residents of the ski resort town of Are in northwest Sweden were urged to avoid the Susabacken stream after it overflowed, sending mud and debris rushing through the town and damaging roads and homes.
In the southwestern part of the country, fishmongers in Gothenburg found the market at the city's fishing harbour underwater after the Gota river flooded, AFP reported.
As a result of the severe floods, on Monday, two wagons of a passenger train derailed in eastern Sweden after a railway embankment collapsed due to heavy rains, leaving three people injured.
In neighbouring Norway, police reported several landslides in the southeast on Tuesday, with media reporting that over 100 people had been evacuated as a result.
Meanwhile, weather agencies in Sweden and Norway both issued alerts for severe flooding in several parts of their respective countries.
Additionally, the heavy rains caused traffic disruptions, with numerous roads closed and trains and ferries cancelled.
Denmark's meteorological agency DMI warned of storm winds in the country's north while Danish police said in a statement that rescue services' efforts to put out a wildfire near the town of Klitmoller were "hampered" by the strong winds.
As human-induced climate change rages on, several countries have observed extreme weather conditions from super heatwaves to unstoppable floods and landslides due to severe torrential rains.
