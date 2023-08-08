Millie Bobby Brown had most supportive reaction to Noah Schnapp coming out

Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown appear in Stranger Things together

Stranger Things co-stars Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown’s endearing friendship is not limited to the screens; the teenage pair are just as smitten with each other in real life as are their characters on the show.

In a new interview with Variety, Schnapp opened up about his journey to coming out as gay as well as the reactions of his friends and family to the revelation.

He revealed that Brown’s reaction was particularly assuring after he came out to her during a FaceTime call.

“I kept trying to do it in person with her, and it was too hard,” the actor shared. “So then I just FaceTimed her one day in the middle of a Party City and I was like, ‘Millie, I’m gay.’”

Just like every other person in his family and friends – and also his fans, she wasn’t very shocked by it. Noah explained, “And she was like, ‘Oh, Schnapper! You told me finally!’”

The Tutor star first came out to the public in January by posting a playful TikTok video over a popular sound bite saying, “You know what it never was? That serious.”

The clip gained traction for the text box above his head, which contained the heartfelt revelation. “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know,’” it read.

Elsewhere in the interview, Schnapp expressed his confidence to come out in real life was boosted after it was revealed that his character in Stranger Things, Will, is also gay.

“Once I did fully embrace that Will was gay, it was just an exponential speed towards accepting it for myself,” Schnapp shared. “I would be in a completely different place if I didn’t have Will to portray, and to embrace and help me accept myself. I think if I never played that character, I probably would still be closeted.”